About this product
No longer available item, please check our website for current swag offerings.
No longer available item, please check our website for current swag offerings.
No longer available item, please check our website for current swag offerings.
No longer available item, please check our website for current swag offerings.
About this brand
We have led the way as innovators in the exciting hemp industry. Our CBD wellness products have won national acclaim and awards, with recognition from outlets like Forbes, CBD.IO, The Wall Street Journal, and High Times magazine. Our company has been awarded Best of Utah three years in a row by Salt Lake City Weekly magazine.
Having earned USDA Organic certification, we take pride in being an influential example of compliance and quality in the hemp-derived CBD industry. We are proud to sell a wide variety of natural products nationwide. HempLucid sells CBD, Delta 8 and other secondary cannabinoids, and mushroom blend products.
HempLucid is on a mission to manufacture exceptional products, heal ourselves and help others heal, and establish a platform for building a community of “well aware” people. We believe that groups of inspired people working together can change the world, and we are an inspired group of people who want to do it. We want to see a world consciously engaged in wellness of mind, body, and spirit.