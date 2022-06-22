About this product
Hemplucid isolate CBD vs. other isolate CBD
Most THC-free CBD products on the market include only CBD isolate. At Hemplucid, we believe in the power of using the entire hemp plant. That's why we've made a point to add all of the available natural hemp terpenes back into our isolate CBD, so you can enjoy as many of the holistic benefits of the hemp plant while avoiding even the smallest amount of THC.
Ingredients: Medium Chain Triglycerides, ISOTERP™ CBD (Natural Plant Terpenes, Isolate CBD)
Unit Volume: 1 fl oz (30 ml)
Certificate of Analysis (COA) available at quality.hemplucid.com
*In rare cases it may be possible for a THC-free product to trigger a false positive on a urinalysis due to the presences of cannabinoid metabolites
About this brand
HempLucid
HempLucid has been a leading provider of premium CBD and other natural wellness products since 2016. With hundreds of thousands of bottles sold, our reputation for pure and potent hemp-derived products is well established nationwide.
We have led the way as innovators in the exciting hemp industry. Our CBD wellness products have won national acclaim and awards, with recognition from outlets like Forbes, CBD.IO, The Wall Street Journal, and High Times magazine. Our company has been awarded Best of Utah three years in a row by Salt Lake City Weekly magazine.
Having earned USDA Organic certification, we take pride in being an influential example of compliance and quality in the hemp-derived CBD industry. We are proud to sell a wide variety of natural products nationwide. HempLucid sells CBD, Delta 8 and other secondary cannabinoids, and mushroom blend products.
HempLucid is on a mission to manufacture exceptional products, heal ourselves and help others heal, and establish a platform for building a community of “well aware” people. We believe that groups of inspired people working together can change the world, and we are an inspired group of people who want to do it. We want to see a world consciously engaged in wellness of mind, body, and spirit.
