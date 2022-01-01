About this product
It’s no secret that a poor night’s sleep can put a damper on your day.
Our Sleep Stack was developed to make your mornings a little brighter. This stack supports healthy sleep patterns without melatonin or sedatives. Restore balance to disrupted circadian rhythms and return to deep, natural sleep.
Here’s just a taste of some of the amazing ingredients that these Sleep capsules are packed with.
Reishi mushrooms may help support a good night’s sleep and lessen fatigue, helping you wake up bright-eyed.
Blue vervain is calming and may help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
We worked with a master herbalist to create these Stacks because we want your health to be as accessible as possible. Instead of having to buy a dozen different supplements, our Stacks make it easy to get all of the right ingredients in one easy-to-swallow capsule.
So what are you waiting for?
Our Sleep Stack was developed to make your mornings a little brighter. This stack supports healthy sleep patterns without melatonin or sedatives. Restore balance to disrupted circadian rhythms and return to deep, natural sleep.
Here’s just a taste of some of the amazing ingredients that these Sleep capsules are packed with.
Reishi mushrooms may help support a good night’s sleep and lessen fatigue, helping you wake up bright-eyed.
Blue vervain is calming and may help you fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.
We worked with a master herbalist to create these Stacks because we want your health to be as accessible as possible. Instead of having to buy a dozen different supplements, our Stacks make it easy to get all of the right ingredients in one easy-to-swallow capsule.
So what are you waiting for?
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
HempLucid
HempLucid has been a leading provider of premium CBD and other natural wellness products since 2016. With hundreds of thousands of bottles sold, our reputation for pure and potent hemp-derived products is well established nationwide.
We have led the way as innovators in the exciting hemp industry. Our CBD wellness products have won national acclaim and awards, with recognition from outlets like Forbes, CBD.IO, The Wall Street Journal, and High Times magazine. Our company has been awarded Best of Utah three years in a row by Salt Lake City Weekly magazine.
Having earned USDA Organic certification, we take pride in being an influential example of compliance and quality in the hemp-derived CBD industry. We are proud to sell a wide variety of natural products nationwide. HempLucid sells CBD, Delta 8 and other secondary cannabinoids, and mushroom blend products.
HempLucid is on a mission to manufacture exceptional products, heal ourselves and help others heal, and establish a platform for building a community of “well aware” people. We believe that groups of inspired people working together can change the world, and we are an inspired group of people who want to do it. We want to see a world consciously engaged in wellness of mind, body, and spirit.
We have led the way as innovators in the exciting hemp industry. Our CBD wellness products have won national acclaim and awards, with recognition from outlets like Forbes, CBD.IO, The Wall Street Journal, and High Times magazine. Our company has been awarded Best of Utah three years in a row by Salt Lake City Weekly magazine.
Having earned USDA Organic certification, we take pride in being an influential example of compliance and quality in the hemp-derived CBD industry. We are proud to sell a wide variety of natural products nationwide. HempLucid sells CBD, Delta 8 and other secondary cannabinoids, and mushroom blend products.
HempLucid is on a mission to manufacture exceptional products, heal ourselves and help others heal, and establish a platform for building a community of “well aware” people. We believe that groups of inspired people working together can change the world, and we are an inspired group of people who want to do it. We want to see a world consciously engaged in wellness of mind, body, and spirit.