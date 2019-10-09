From the rich soils of Southern Oregon's Emerald Triangle, Hemptown USA is producing some of the finest cannabinoid products in the world. Combined with our vertically integrated business model we are boldly positioned to capitalize on a global market expected to exceed $22 billion by 2020. Proven Operation: We grew 150,000 pounds of full-spectrum bio-mass in 2018 with CBD content hovering around 17%. Clearly this is not our first rodeo. Heading into the 2019 growing season we are scaling up operations to meet market demands. Industry-leading genetics:Proprietary genetics allow us to grow plants containing less than .3% THC and exceptionally high Cannabinoid-content up to 18%. Appellation: A term more commonly used for wine regions is perfectly suited to our locations. The microclimates where we choose to grow are hand-picked for their perfect combination of soil, weather and protected natural environment. Growing Methods: Farming isn’t easy. Our farm operators are seasoned professionals with the hard-earned soil under their fingernails to prove it. Processing and Formulas: Our science team is working closely with processors to produce the finest full spectrum CBD and CBG oils and pure isolates.