Hemptrance CBD Pre-roll 40 Count
HybridTHC 1%CBD 17%
Strain rating:
About this product
Hemptrance CBD Pre-rolled Joints
100mg of CBD per Doobie – 4000mg per Jar
Choose your strain:
Elektra or Suver Haze
About this strain
Suver Haze
Bred by Oregon CBD, Suver Haze crosses their high-performance Suver #8 and Early Resin Berry. Parent strain Suver #8 grows well in many different climates all over the US, from Oregon to South Carolina, and when crossed with Early Resin Berry, Suver Haze yields higher and finishes quicker, making it an enticing choice for hemp farmers. With a powerful aroma and flavor, Suver Haze offers notes of black pepper and sweet fruits.
Suver Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
29 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
89% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
3% of people report feeling dry eyes
Stress
55% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
48% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
37% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
1% | low
CBD Strength
17% | medium-high
