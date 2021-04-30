About this product
DELTA-8 Cigarettes from Hemptrance are here!
Contains Organic Hemp
Contains Delta-8 THC
100mg CBD Per Unit / 1000mg Per Pack
50mg delta-8 THC Per Unit / 500mg Per Pack
Paper Type: Organic Hemp Papers
Product Contains Less Than 0.3% THC
Each Hemptrance Delta 8 Cigarette contains a full spectrum of cannabinoids such as CBD, CBG, CBN, CBC, and terpenes. Slow burning and fast-acting is how we would characterize the experience.
Hemptrance has become one of the top CBD cigarette brands in the USA. We are very excited for their release of the delta 8 cigarette line! Each cigarette is made with organic hemp paper and a bio degradable filter. These Delta 8 Cigarettes are rolled by a professional machine and contain 50mg of Delta 8 THC per stick.
