About this product
9# Hammer – Indica – grape, berry, lime, earthy
Distillate drippers can be used for a variety of uses from filling your own vaporizers, dabbing or infusing your own edibles. Housed in borosilicate glass for heat resistance, the syringe can be heated directly with a lighter/torch, submerged in hot water or microwaved on low heat to allow the oil to flow through the narrow tip. A 14ga 1/2″ blunt tip luer lock needle is included for your convenience.
About this strain
9 Pound Hammer, also known as "9 Pound Hammer" and "Nine Pound Hammer," is an indica marijuana strain created by JinxProof Genetics that crosses Gooberry, Hells OG, and Jack the Ripper. These dense buds are coated in resin, offering sweet grape and lime flavors. 9 Pound Hammer hosts a terpene profile abundant in myrcene, pinene, and caryophyllene with THC levels ranging between 17-21%. Effects can be heavy and long-lasting, making this strain useful for pain and stress relief. Best grown indoors, 9 Pound Hammer flowers between 50-60 days and will deliver high yields.
9 lb Hammer effects
About this brand
We try to give customers in need of hemp products a place they can trust. We strive to get you the best prices with the highest quality hemp products on the market. All of our products are lab tested and each order comes with a barcode that takes you straight to the results!