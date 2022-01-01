About this product
1mL Hemp-Derived Delta-8 Distillate with Cannabis Derived Terpenes
Fruity Pebbles – Hybrid – tropical, sweet, citrus, berry
Distillate drippers can be used for a variety of uses from filling your own vaporizers, dabbing or infusing your own edibles. Housed in borosilicate glass for heat resistance, the syringe can be heated directly with a lighter/torch, submerged in hot water or microwaved on low heat to allow the oil to flow through the narrow tip. A 14ga 1/2″ blunt tip luer lock needle is included for your convenience.
About this brand
HempXotic
Here at HempXotic, our main goal is to one day, be able to call cannabinoids a natural common medicine, and become a healthier alternative to modern medicine for people who need it the most.
We try to give customers in need of hemp products a place they can trust. We strive to get you the best prices with the highest quality hemp products on the market. All of our products are lab tested and each order comes with a barcode that takes you straight to the results!
