Maui Wowie – Sativa – Tropical, sweet, pineapple, earthy
Distillate drippers can be used for a variety of uses from filling your own vaporizers, dabbing or infusing your own edibles. Housed in borosilicate glass for heat resistance, the syringe can be heated directly with a lighter/torch, submerged in hot water or microwaved on low heat to allow the oil to flow through the narrow tip. A 14ga 1/2″ blunt tip luer lock needle is included for your convenience.
Maui Wowie, also known as "Maui Waui" and "Mowie Wowie," is a classic sativa marijuana strain made from a cross of Hawaiian and another strain that remains unknown. This strain features tropical flavors and stress-relieving qualities that will float you straight to the shores of Hawaii where this strain originally comes from. Since its beginnings in the island’s volcanic soil, Maui Wowie has spread across the world to bless us with its sweet pineapple flavors and high-energy euphoria. Lightweight effects allow your mind to drift away to creative escapes, while Maui Wowie’s motivating, active effects may be all you need to get outside and enjoy the sun. This tall, lanky strain is best suited for cultivation in warm, tropical climates that mirror its homeland, but a bright environment and nutrient-rich soil are typically adequate for indoor growing.
We try to give customers in need of hemp products a place they can trust. We strive to get you the best prices with the highest quality hemp products on the market. All of our products are lab tested and each order comes with a barcode that takes you straight to the results!