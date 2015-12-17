About this product
Yoda OG Strain – Indica – earthy, pungent, woody, citrus
Distillate drippers can be used for a variety of uses from filling your own vaporizers, dabbing or infusing your own edibles. Housed in borosilicate glass for heat resistance, the syringe can be heated directly with a lighter/torch, submerged in hot water or microwaved on low heat to allow the oil to flow through the narrow tip. A 14ga 1/2″ blunt tip luer lock needle is included for your convenience.
About this strain
Yoda OG, also known as "Yoda," is an indica marijuana strain and a descendant of the legendary OG Kush. Yoda OG induces heavy relaxation of the mind and body. This strain boasts its OG genetics with chunky pale buds, a tangle of orange hairs, and a pungent citrus aroma. Yoda OG's sedating, euphoric effects make it a popular medicine for anxiety and insomnia, and it also provides an extra kick to the appetite. Seasoned consumers may be able to withstand its heaviness during the day, but Yoda OG is most popularly chosen for nighttime consumption.
Yoda OG effects
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
About this brand
We try to give customers in need of hemp products a place they can trust. We strive to get you the best prices with the highest quality hemp products on the market. All of our products are lab tested and each order comes with a barcode that takes you straight to the results!