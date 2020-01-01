Henry's Herbals

My name is Brian Henry, and I have lived in Oregon since my parents moved to Hood River in 1976 - I was 4 years old. I feel fortunate to have grown up in what I consider to be one of the most enchanting places on earth - The Columbia River Gorge and I feel fortunate to continue to live here today. While I have been a long-time cannabis user, it wasn't until this year that I became an Oregon Medical Marijuana patient - mainly because of 2 herniated disks in my lumbar along with stenosis and some bone fragments floating around. "Trophies" of an exuberent youth and many years of hard physical labor. Going through MAMA, here in The Dalles, I was suprised to find out you could use cannabis topically. It wasn't long before I launched into a flurry of what I called "Mad-Scientisting" and was creating all sorts of concoctions and blends in my kitchen. My wife, Rebecca, allowed this mainly because she ended up being the test subject for most of my creations. "Get ready for another back rub" are magical words I have found out, and allowed me to continue with my crazy hours and somewhat loud R&D processes. Soon, I realized I needed to start making my salves with Cannabis oil and so a new round of mad-scientisting ensued, and within a short time, I had made a batch of cannabis extract using grain alcohol. I found this to be a process that was almost hypnotizing for me - I knew I had found a new art for myself. It was at this point, as I was admiring the thick, fragrant oil, that the Universe reached out and touched me. I knew I had created true medicine. I knew I had to share it. Within that moment, I also thought of my Mom, Cynthia. She passed away from Melanoma over a decade ago. She was 54 years old. In the last few months of her life, my brothers and our partners took care of her in her home. It was during this time that I had the most beautiful and sad conversations with her. I opened up to her about my cannabis use, and asked if she would like to try it, to see if it helped at all. She couldn't bring herself to, having been raised under the "Reefer Madness" mentality - I don't know that it would have helped anyways. In that moment though, standing in my kitchen, I knew that had I this vial in hand, I would have been armed with something to help her in her fight. Something that wouldn't have made her more sick. Something that might have killed the cancer cells running rampant through her body. At least I could have tried. So, the reasons I bring Henrys Herbals to the market are twofold: 1. To offer effective, clean pain relief. 2. To make true medicine and make it available to those who need it. I hope that folks who try my salves can feel the love, energy and blessings I put into each and every jar - I believe this is necessary in making true healing medicine. - B