Skunkberry

by Henry's Original
HybridTHC CBD
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Skunkberry
Skunkberry

Skunkberry is the odoriferous hybrid cross of parent strains Skunk and Blueberry. While the genetic makeup of this strain might seem commonplace, the unique terpenes specific to each of these fine cannabis varieties (and their robust and varied lineages) contribute to the complexity of this strain's effects. While the onset of the buzz is uplifting and euphoric, the strain simultaneously melts physical pain away without being overwhelmingly sedative.

About this brand

Logo for the brand Henry's Original
Henry's Original
Henry's Original