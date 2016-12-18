Loading…
Henry's Original

Sour Haze

Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD

Sour Haze effects

Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
