Henry's Original
Sour Haze
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
Sour Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
51 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
49% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
41% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
35% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
21% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
19% of people say it helps with anxiety
