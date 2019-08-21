1G Durban Poison Vape Cartridge

by Hepworth
SativaTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Introducing Hepworth’s Durban Poison 1g Vape Cartridge: Live from the South African port city of Durban. Our Durban Poison Vape Cartridge is a great strain to help you stay productive throughout a busy day, hiking outdoors, or when you hit writer's block! With Hepworth's Durban Poison Vape Cartridge, you can expect a smooth and flavorful vaping experience, delivering the signature Durban Poison effects in a convenient and portable format.

About this strain

This pure sativa originates from the South African port city of Durban. It has gained popularity worldwide for its sweet smell and energetic, uplifting effects. Durban Poison is the perfect strain to help you stay productive through a busy day, when exploring the outdoors, or to lend a spark of creativity. Growers and concentrate enthusiasts will both enjoy the over-sized resin glands which make this strain a quality choice for concentrate extraction. The buds are round and chunky, and leave a thick coating of trichomes on almost all areas of the plant.

Rooted in hard work, dedication, and a deep respect for the Earth and its resources, the Hepworth's cultivate exceptional sungrown flower and process it into a diverse range of products. From raw flower to premium and intimate oils, and balms, the Hepworth's dedicated team strives to exceed expectations and provide consumers with an unparalleled natural cannabis experience.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000021
