Introducing Hepworth’s SFV OG 1g Vape Cartridge: A Symphony of Pine, Citrus, and Relief. Our SFV OG Vape Cartridge encapsulates the essence of this remarkable strain, offering an earthy aroma with prominent notes of pine and citrus. Indulge in the revitalizing and soothing effects of SFV OG, as you experience unparalleled pain relief and a gentle, uplifting euphoria. With Hepworth's SFV OG Vape Cartridge, you can expect a smooth and flavorful vaping experience, delivering the signature SFV OG effects in a convenient and portable format.

