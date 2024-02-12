1g SFV Vape Cartridge

by Hepworth
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
Product rating:
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Not available
Currently unavailable
We couldn’t find this item at any stores nearby. Check back later or view similar products.
view similar products

About this product

Introducing Hepworth’s SFV OG 1g Vape Cartridge: A Symphony of Pine, Citrus, and Relief. Our SFV OG Vape Cartridge encapsulates the essence of this remarkable strain, offering an earthy aroma with prominent notes of pine and citrus. Indulge in the revitalizing and soothing effects of SFV OG, as you experience unparalleled pain relief and a gentle, uplifting euphoria. With Hepworth's SFV OG Vape Cartridge, you can expect a smooth and flavorful vaping experience, delivering the signature SFV OG effects in a convenient and portable format.

About this strain

SFV OG, also known as "San Fernando Valley OG," "San Fernando Valley Kush," and "San Fernando Valley" is a sativa-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Cali Connection that is great for patients who need strong pain relief but don’t want to be stuck on the couch. As the name indicates, this OG Kush relative originates from California’s San Fernando Valley. Although their names are barely distinguishable, SFV OG Kush is actually the Afghani-crossed child to SFV OG. Leading with aromatic notes of earthy pine and lemon, its body effects take a little longer to feel than the initial head haziness.

Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Hepworth
Hepworth
Shop products
Rooted in hard work, dedication, and a deep respect for the Earth and its resources, the Hepworth's cultivate exceptional sungrown flower and process it into a diverse range of products. From raw flower to premium and intimate oils, and balms, the Hepworth's dedicated team strives to exceed expectations and provide consumers with an unparalleled natural cannabis experience.

License(s)

  • NY, US: OCM-AUCP-22-000021
Notice a problem?Report this item