About this strain
Black Bubba is an indica-dominant cross of Bubba Kush and Black Russian. The resulting buds carry a sweet aroma with subtle fruit notes that produce earthy flavors of hash and pine. The relaxing indica effects calm body pains, stimulate the appetite, and are known to sedate the body into a state of couchlock.
Black Bubba effects
Reported by real people like you
18 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
77% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Tingly
38% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Paranoid
16% of people report feeling paranoid
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
38% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
22% of people say it helps with insomnia
Anxiety
22% of people say it helps with anxiety
THC Strength
23% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!