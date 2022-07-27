Inspired by the Land of Enchantment, these gourmet bon bons are filled with French chocolate ganache. Flavors include Green Chili Caramel with Pistachio Praline, Lavender Honey Pinion, Raspberry Red Chili & Bisochito. Our hand made chocolates are made from 100% organic cocoa butter, dark French cocoa powder and contain no preservatives.
Herbal Edibles and Extracts has established itself as the leader in the cannabis infused products and concentrate market here in New Mexico. We specialize in the production of cannabis concentrates, vape cartridges, chocolates, pastries, topicals and capsules. We have been in business since 2012 and have positioned ourselves as leaders in this emerging market.
