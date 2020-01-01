Herbal Remedy Clothing

Since Herbal Remedy’s inception in 2014, our goal of becoming the next hottest clothing line to represent the daily consumer of cannabis has evolved into a company that is here not only to bring you quality clothing, but to support a movement that is fighting to re-introduce a 100% natural and medicinal plant back into mainstream North America for legal use – both recreationally and more importantly, medically. Western Medicine, Pharmaceutical Companies and the Federal Government have led people astray for decades using scare tactics and prosecution. The real crime here is being denied the option to use a clinically proven, all-natural form of treatment over Big Business and huge payoffs. We have decided that 10% of all profits will be donated to organizations that help individuals attain the right to choose and the right to use.