About this product
Banana Tree is best suited for when you want to take a break from the 9 to 5, or calm your nerves.
This heavy banana-flavored blend consists of pure delta 8 THC, and terpenes derived from organic banana fruit.
Terpenes such as myrcene and limonene make their appearance, as well as lesser-known ones from the banana plant, like nerolidol. These compounds produce a soothing, creative, uplifting but also sedating feeling that leans towards Indica.
Comes in a 1ml ceramic Liberty V9 Itsuwa Amigo vape cart.
This heavy banana-flavored blend consists of pure delta 8 THC, and terpenes derived from organic banana fruit.
Terpenes such as myrcene and limonene make their appearance, as well as lesser-known ones from the banana plant, like nerolidol. These compounds produce a soothing, creative, uplifting but also sedating feeling that leans towards Indica.
Comes in a 1ml ceramic Liberty V9 Itsuwa Amigo vape cart.
About this strain
33 Bananas
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!