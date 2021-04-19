About this product

Banana Tree is best suited for when you want to take a break from the 9 to 5, or calm your nerves.



This heavy banana-flavored blend consists of pure delta 8 THC, and terpenes derived from organic banana fruit.



Terpenes such as myrcene and limonene make their appearance, as well as lesser-known ones from the banana plant, like nerolidol. These compounds produce a soothing, creative, uplifting but also sedating feeling that leans towards Indica.



Comes in a 1ml ceramic Liberty V9 Itsuwa Amigo vape cart.