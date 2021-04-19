Loading…
Banana Tree - Delta 8 THC - $25.00

by Herbal Society
HybridTHC CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

Banana Tree is best suited for when you want to take a break from the 9 to 5, or calm your nerves.

This heavy banana-flavored blend consists of pure delta 8 THC, and terpenes derived from organic banana fruit.

Terpenes such as myrcene and limonene make their appearance, as well as lesser-known ones from the banana plant, like nerolidol. These compounds produce a soothing, creative, uplifting but also sedating feeling that leans towards Indica.

Comes in a 1ml ceramic Liberty V9 Itsuwa Amigo vape cart.

About this strain

33 Bananas
About this brand

Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!

We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.

The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).

Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!