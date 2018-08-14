About this product

Cherry Pie is a heavy Indica strain with a lot of myrcene in the mix, these terpenes give this beloved blend a calm, sedating, and euphoric feeling that’s perfect for taking the edge off.



The taste of Cherry Pie is a blast of cherry pie flavor, combined with a bit of a dank flavor that’s both earthy and full-bodied fruit!



Make sure you pick this one up, it’s one of Herbal Society’s personal favorites! You won’t regret it.



Comes in a 1ml - ceramic Liberty V9 Amigo Itsuwa vape cart.