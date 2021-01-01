About this product
Our rice crispy infused treats provide a solid plateau while being kind to your wallet. It’s got a ton of delta 8 THC, with a splash of CBD and this gives it a hybrid vibe that starts off giggly and ends in the couch.
Could be useful for boredom, sleep, or gaining inspiration!
They come 3 flavors: Cinnamon • Rainbow Fruity • Chocolate
Made with Delta 8 THC distillate, CBD isolate, and a tiny splash of Elektra-strain RSO extract.
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
