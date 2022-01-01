About this product
Meet Fire Blend – we crafted this special formula to deliver POTENT effects for those with a high tolerance.
When we first began almost 2 years ago, we rolled out our Highly Loved D8THC RSO blend – while this lovely product made use of a generous amount of CBD (a 1 to 1 blend) – Fire blend instead offers a MUCH higher amount of Delta 8 with just a tiny amount of CBD in the mix – making it a very psychoactive formula that will satisfy folks of a higher tolerance!
Fire Blend Delta 8 RSO isn’t only good recreationally, it also has plenty of medicinal benefits – such as the possibility of alleviating pain – or aiding in sleep. At smaller doses, it may do wonders for those who suffer from anxious thoughts.
It’s got something for everyone!
Looking for relief from a variety of ailments? Then what are you waiting for? Order TODAY!
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, THCO Acetate, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
