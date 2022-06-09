Herbal Society's Delta 8 Mouthspray is not only a stealthy way to medicate, but it also freshens your breath! It's a perfect way to microdose as well, or if you're in need of a stronger dose then just spray a bit more under your tongue and voila - your dosage is in YOUR control!



Unlike traditional oral products like edibles, Delta 8 Mouthspray uses the veins of your tongue to penetrate into your bloodstream a bit faster. This means effects come on within 45 minutes - instead of waiting 2+ hours like other oral products!



It comes in a glass vial with a spray pump, and is FULL of peppermint terpenes that straight up KILLS bad breath! Our customers have noted the benefit of medicating in public settings such as restaurants, bars, or concerts - all without other people noticing! To most everyone, it'll just look like you're trying to negate stinky breath.