About this product
Herbal Society's Delta 8 Mouthspray is not only a stealthy way to medicate, but it also freshens your breath! It's a perfect way to microdose as well, or if you're in need of a stronger dose then just spray a bit more under your tongue and voila - your dosage is in YOUR control!
Unlike traditional oral products like edibles, Delta 8 Mouthspray uses the veins of your tongue to penetrate into your bloodstream a bit faster. This means effects come on within 45 minutes - instead of waiting 2+ hours like other oral products!
It comes in a glass vial with a spray pump, and is FULL of peppermint terpenes that straight up KILLS bad breath! Our customers have noted the benefit of medicating in public settings such as restaurants, bars, or concerts - all without other people noticing! To most everyone, it'll just look like you're trying to negate stinky breath.
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, THCO Acetate, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
