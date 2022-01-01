What is Delta 8 RSO? It’s our in-house blend of Full Spectrum High CBD RSO + D8 THC Distillate formulated as ONE! This 1 to 1 blend of CBD & RSO enables a strong entourage effect – that could be useful for a lot of ailments.



Until now, our Famous RSO blends were only available in syringe form – but we’re happy to unveil Delta 8 RSO in Capsule Form!



The Benefits Include:



✅ Extra Potent & long-lasting effects.



✅ Ingest Oral Cannabinoids without the need to eat sugary or fatty edibles.



✅ A good option for those suffering from chronic pain.



