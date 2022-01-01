About this product
What is Delta 8 RSO? It’s our in-house blend of Full Spectrum High CBD RSO + D8 THC Distillate formulated as ONE! This 1 to 1 blend of CBD & RSO enables a strong entourage effect – that could be useful for a lot of ailments.
Until now, our Famous RSO blends were only available in syringe form – but we’re happy to unveil Delta 8 RSO in Capsule Form!
The Benefits Include:
✅ Extra Potent & long-lasting effects.
✅ Ingest Oral Cannabinoids without the need to eat sugary or fatty edibles.
✅ A good option for those suffering from chronic pain.
Looking for relief from a variety of ailments? Then what are you waiting for? Order TODAY!
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, THCO Acetate, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
