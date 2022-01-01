HHC – Indica Tinctures For Sale



HHC Tincture is a convenient way to ingest Hexahydrocannabinol – with tinctures, you can titrate your dose and either micro-dose or macro-dose. But what is HHC? 👇



Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC for short) is a cannabinoid that’s commonly found in the pollen and seeds of the hemp plant. HHC is similar to delta 9 THC – but the key difference is HHC’s more uplifting, mellow, and euphoric effects, as opposed to THC’s more potent qualities.



In comparison to delta 8 THC, HHC… like delta 9, is strikingly similar. All 3 are psychoactive.



Anecdotally, HHC produces a euphoria that’s unlike other cannabinoids. The buzz generated by HHC is uniquely unique, and this interesting cannabinoid should be enjoyed for what it is – free of biased expectations.



Hexahydrocannabinol, like other cannabinoids, can be altered to produce certain effects – this is done with terpenes, and with our HHC tincture, we’ve formulated an Indica blend that’s extra sedating and contains terpenes such as Myrcene, Linalool, and B-caryophyllene!



Have trouble sleeping? Need something to calm you? In a lot of pain? Stop waiting for whatever it is you’re waiting for, try our Indica – HHC tincture today!



✅ Extra Potent & long-lasting effects.



✅ Ingest Oral Cannabinoids without the need to eat sugary or fatty edibles.



✅ A good option for those suffering from chronic pain.



***At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!***