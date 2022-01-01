About this product
HHC – Sativa Tinctures For Sale
HHC Tincture is a convenient way to ingest Hexahydrocannabinol – with tinctures, you can titrate your dose and either micro-dose or macro-dose. But what is HHC? 👇
Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC for short) is a cannabinoid that’s commonly found in the pollen and seeds of the hemp plant. HHC is similar to delta 9 THC – but the key difference is HHC’s more uplifting, mellow, and euphoric effects, as opposed to THC’s more potent qualities.
In comparison to delta 8 THC, HHC… like delta 9, is strikingly similar. All 3 are psychoactive.
Anecdotally, HHC produces a euphoria that’s unlike other cannabinoids. The buzz generated by HHC is uniquely unique, and this interesting cannabinoid should be enjoyed for what it is – free of biased expectations.
Hexahydrocannabinol, like other cannabinoids, can be altered to produce certain effects – this is done with terpenes, and with our HHC tincture, we’ve formulated a Sativa blend that’s balanced and contains terpenes such as Myrcene, A-pinene, and Limonene!
Have trouble getting up and starting your day? Need something to calm you, but still give you that much-needed BOOST? In a lot of pain? Stop waiting for whatever it is you’re waiting for, try our Sativa – HHC tincture today!
✅ Extra Potent & long-lasting effects.
✅ Ingest Oral Cannabinoids without the need to eat sugary or fatty edibles.
✅ A good option for those suffering from chronic pain.
***At Herbal Society, we strive to be available as much as possible - to answer YOUR questions regarding cannabinoids, so if you want to know more about this or any other of our products, email us at: hemppharmacy@herbalsociety.shop - OR - you can call/text us at: 786-638-9592 - and one of our customer service reps will be more than happy to assist you!***
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, THCO Acetate, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
