Hibiscus Kush is a ratio of CBG and delta 8 THC, and it comes in distillate form infused with terpenes such as linalool with some lemon terps. It gives this distillate a sweet, candy-fruit taste that leaves you feeling relaxed and ready to start the day.



Terpenes used in this blend: Linalool, Pinene, Terpineol, Myrcene, Limonene, Proprietary Blend.



Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.



