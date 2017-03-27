About this product
Hibiscus Kush is a ratio of CBG and delta 8 THC, and it comes in distillate form infused with terpenes such as linalool with some lemon terps. It gives this distillate a sweet, candy-fruit taste that leaves you feeling relaxed and ready to start the day.
Terpenes used in this blend: Linalool, Pinene, Terpineol, Myrcene, Limonene, Proprietary Blend.
Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.
About this strain
Hibiscus Sunrise
Hibiscus Sunrise is Colorado Seed Inc.’s version of “beach chair weed.” This relaxing, clear headed indica-dominant hybrid emanates chill vibes made for bright days. Offering a mental clarity that enables activity, Hibiscus Sunrise also provides a body high that is dense but not weighted. Pair this strain with a good playlist and indulge in the sights and smells of a world observed from a higher perspective.
Hibiscus Sunrise effects
Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
