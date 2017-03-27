Loading…
Hibiscus Kush - Delta 8 THC/CBG

by Herbal Society
HybridTHC 17%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

Hibiscus Kush is a ratio of CBG and delta 8 THC, and it comes in distillate form infused with terpenes such as linalool with some lemon terps. It gives this distillate a sweet, candy-fruit taste that leaves you feeling relaxed and ready to start the day.

Terpenes used in this blend: Linalool, Pinene, Terpineol, Myrcene, Limonene, Proprietary Blend.

Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.

About this strain

Picture of Hibiscus Sunrise
Hibiscus Sunrise

Hibiscus Sunrise is Colorado Seed Inc.’s version of “beach chair weed.” This relaxing, clear headed indica-dominant hybrid emanates chill vibes made for bright days. Offering a mental clarity that enables activity, Hibiscus Sunrise also provides a body high that is dense but not weighted. Pair this strain with a good playlist and indulge in the sights and smells of a world observed from a higher perspective. 

Hibiscus Sunrise effects

Reported by real people like you
19 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
57% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
42% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
31% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
15% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
10% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
42% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
26% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
26% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand

Logo for the brand Herbal Society
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!

We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.

The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).

Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!