About this product
Jungle Juice is a hybrid strain that’s been formulated with added-CBG, and terpenes like terpinolene to produce a Sativa dominant effect with a diesel-y exhale! This is a pure delta 8 THC distillate combined with a bit of CBG isolate, that is conveniently blended into a vaping cartridge for your enjoyment.
Vaping delta 8 THC and other cannabinoids give you immediate effects!
Comes in a 1 ml - ceramic Liberty V9 Amigo Itsuwa vape cart.
About this strain
Jungle Juice
Bred by Golden State Genetics, Jungle Juice is a hybrid strain that crosses Animal Cookies and their in-house Tangie male. Balancing sweet and sour citrus flavors, this strain offers a flavorful release from stress, sleeplessness, and pain.
Jungle Juice effects
Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
