Jungle Juice - Delta 8 THC/CBG - $25.00

by Herbal Society
HybridTHC 11%CBD
About this product

Jungle Juice is a hybrid strain that’s been formulated with added-CBG, and terpenes like terpinolene to produce a Sativa dominant effect with a diesel-y exhale! This is a pure delta 8 THC distillate combined with a bit of CBG isolate, that is conveniently blended into a vaping cartridge for your enjoyment.

Vaping delta 8 THC and other cannabinoids give you immediate effects!

Comes in a 1 ml - ceramic Liberty V9 Amigo Itsuwa vape cart.

About this strain

Picture of Jungle Juice
Jungle Juice

Bred by Golden State Genetics, Jungle Juice is a hybrid strain that crosses Animal Cookies and their in-house Tangie male. Balancing sweet and sour citrus flavors, this strain offers a flavorful release from stress, sleeplessness, and pain.

Jungle Juice effects

Reported by real people like you
12 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
50% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
50% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
33% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
8% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
50% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
41% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Herbal Society
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!

We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.

The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).

Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!