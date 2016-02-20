About this product

Jungle Juice is a hybrid strain that’s been formulated with added-CBG, and terpenes like terpinolene to produce a Sativa dominant effect with a diesel-y exhale! This is a pure delta 8 THC distillate combined with a bit of CBG isolate, that is conveniently blended into a vaping cartridge for your enjoyment.



Vaping delta 8 THC and other cannabinoids give you immediate effects!



Comes in a 1 ml - ceramic Liberty V9 Amigo Itsuwa vape cart.