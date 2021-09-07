Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Lemon Fuel - Delta 8 THC - $12.00

by Herbal Society
HybridTHC 14%CBD
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Lemon Fuel gets its name from the gassy aroma and sour-lemon taste that’s strongly present in this blend. It smells as if a jet and a lemon had a baby, giving birth to Lemon Fuel!

Effect-wise, Lemon Fuel has powerful Sativa qualities that make it perfect for hiking, working out, or even painting a picture!

The abundance of Limonene, Alpha-Pinene, and Terpinolene makes it quite the creative-aid.

Want a good, funky-tasting Sativa that has that lemon-diesel taste? Then pick up some Lemon Fuel today.

Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.

About this strain

Picture of Lemon Fuel
Lemon Fuel

Lemon Fuel effects

Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
100% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
100% of people report feeling paranoid
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Herbal Society
Herbal Society
Shop products
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!

We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.

The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).

Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!