Lemon Fuel gets its name from the gassy aroma and sour-lemon taste that’s strongly present in this blend. It smells as if a jet and a lemon had a baby, giving birth to Lemon Fuel!



Effect-wise, Lemon Fuel has powerful Sativa qualities that make it perfect for hiking, working out, or even painting a picture!



The abundance of Limonene, Alpha-Pinene, and Terpinolene makes it quite the creative-aid.



Want a good, funky-tasting Sativa that has that lemon-diesel taste? Then pick up some Lemon Fuel today.



Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.