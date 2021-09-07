About this product
Lemon Fuel gets its name from the gassy aroma and sour-lemon taste that’s strongly present in this blend. It smells as if a jet and a lemon had a baby, giving birth to Lemon Fuel!
Effect-wise, Lemon Fuel has powerful Sativa qualities that make it perfect for hiking, working out, or even painting a picture!
The abundance of Limonene, Alpha-Pinene, and Terpinolene makes it quite the creative-aid.
Want a good, funky-tasting Sativa that has that lemon-diesel taste? Then pick up some Lemon Fuel today.
Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.
Effect-wise, Lemon Fuel has powerful Sativa qualities that make it perfect for hiking, working out, or even painting a picture!
The abundance of Limonene, Alpha-Pinene, and Terpinolene makes it quite the creative-aid.
Want a good, funky-tasting Sativa that has that lemon-diesel taste? Then pick up some Lemon Fuel today.
Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.
About this strain
Lemon Fuel
Lemon Fuel effects
Reported by real people like you
1 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
Uplifted
100% of people report feeling uplifted
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Euphoric
100% of people report feeling euphoric
Anxious
100% of people report feeling anxious
Paranoid
100% of people report feeling paranoid
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!