Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Miami Jack - Delta 8 THC - $12.00

by Herbal Society
HybridTHC CBD
Strain rating:
Buy Here

About this product

Miami Jack is our spin on the classic strain Jack Herer, it’s a bit more on the diesel-gassy side of the spectrum, but it’s still a Sativa! Our version packs a lemon-gas-diesel blast of flavor, with an upbeat and trippy Sativa buzz.

It’s good for the day, perfect for bike rides, and it’s a good pick-me-up when you’re feeling down.

Miami Jack is full of limonene, terpinolene, and alpha-pinene. Our Jack is a pure delta 8 THC blend, making it one of the most hard-hitting blends in our arsenal!

Terpenes used in this blend: limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, linalool, pinene, terpineol, proprietary blend

Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.

About this strain

Picture of Colombian Jack
Colombian Jack
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Herbal Society
Herbal Society
Shop products
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!

We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.

The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).

Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!