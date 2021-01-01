About this product
Miami Jack is our spin on the classic strain Jack Herer, it’s a bit more on the diesel-gassy side of the spectrum, but it’s still a Sativa! Our version packs a lemon-gas-diesel blast of flavor, with an upbeat and trippy Sativa buzz.
It’s good for the day, perfect for bike rides, and it’s a good pick-me-up when you’re feeling down.
Miami Jack is full of limonene, terpinolene, and alpha-pinene. Our Jack is a pure delta 8 THC blend, making it one of the most hard-hitting blends in our arsenal!
Terpenes used in this blend: limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, linalool, pinene, terpineol, proprietary blend
Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.
About this strain
Colombian Jack
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
