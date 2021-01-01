About this product

Miami Jack is our spin on the classic strain Jack Herer, it’s a bit more on the diesel-gassy side of the spectrum, but it’s still a Sativa! Our version packs a lemon-gas-diesel blast of flavor, with an upbeat and trippy Sativa buzz.



It’s good for the day, perfect for bike rides, and it’s a good pick-me-up when you’re feeling down.



Miami Jack is full of limonene, terpinolene, and alpha-pinene. Our Jack is a pure delta 8 THC blend, making it one of the most hard-hitting blends in our arsenal!



Terpenes used in this blend: limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, linalool, pinene, terpineol, proprietary blend



Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.