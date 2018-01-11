About this product
Pink Panties is a BOMB strain, not only does it possess an earthy and grape flavor, but it also provides a potent Indica buzz that’s good for relaxation with an alert sensation, thanks to terpenes such as Alpha-Pinene, Linalool, and Myrcene!
It strikes a perfect balance of sedation with enough Sativa-OOMPH to not completely knock you out if you ingest a little at a time.
Going back to its flavor, Pink Panties is an earthy strain, with lots of grape notes! It’s slightly reminiscent of dank-hemp terpenes too, making this strain TASTY.
Find out what all the hype is about, try out Pink Panties today!
Comes in a 1ml - ceramic Liberty V9 Amigo Itsuwa vape cart.
About this strain
Pink Panties
Pink Panties is a cross of Burmese Kush and a Florida Kush backcross. It expresses dense, medium-sized buds that reek of tart and tangy citrus alongside a strong floral bouquet. This strain delivers a smooth smoking experience that is citrus-forward, but lightly herbal on the exhale. Consumers can find value in Pink Panties’ potent but functional sedation, which may help abate symptoms of anxiety, depression, and PTSD.
Pink Panties effects
Reported by real people like you
42 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
88% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
47% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
4% of people report feeling headache
Insomnia
26% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
21% of people say it helps with stress
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
