About this product

Pink Panties is a BOMB strain, not only does it possess an earthy and grape flavor, but it also provides a potent Indica buzz that’s good for relaxation with an alert sensation, thanks to terpenes such as Alpha-Pinene, Linalool, and Myrcene!



It strikes a perfect balance of sedation with enough Sativa-OOMPH to not completely knock you out if you ingest a little at a time.



Going back to its flavor, Pink Panties is an earthy strain, with lots of grape notes! It’s slightly reminiscent of dank-hemp terpenes too, making this strain TASTY.



Find out what all the hype is about, try out Pink Panties today!



Comes in a 1ml - ceramic Liberty V9 Amigo Itsuwa vape cart.