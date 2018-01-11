About this product

Pink Panties is a blend we HAD to formulate, because of its unique earthy profile that tastes like a fine wine, with earth and grape flavors that leave a flavor of dank-hemp in your mouth.



Effect-wise, Pink Panties is a strong Indica – good for relaxing, but also useful to those who seek to be a little uplifted as well. Despite it being far on the Indica spectrum, it’s got a boost of creativity and focus thanks to terpenes such as alpha-pinene, as well as a relaxing component thanks to its dominant myrcene profile.



Try Pink Panties today, you won’t regret it!



Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.