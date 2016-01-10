About this product
It’s a pure Indica, complete with a classic stone, munchies, and happy euphoria! It’s pure a delta 8 THC blend, making these dabs one of our most hard-hitting ones!
Purple Cough is really high in the terpene linalool, which is one of the most major components to thank for the strength Purple Cough carries.
Terpenes used in this blend: limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, linalool, pinene, terpineol, proprietary blend.
Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.
About this strain
Seattle Cough is a potent, sativa-dominant hybrid grown by Dutch Brothers in Washington. Its legend takes root from a clone of Dutch Cough, a sativa-led cross of Northern Lights #5 and Haze #2. In 1991, a small network of American growers, with ties to the original breeders, obtained a Dutch Cough clone from the prized mother plant in Amsterdam. As the plant migrated to North America the growers kept the Cough surname, interchanging the region or city it represented. Starting with Colorado Cough, the genetics spread northwest to include Seattle Cough as well as Canadian Cough.
Seattle Cough (no relation to Strawberry Cough) carries a pungent mix of pine and citrus flavors. The aroma of fresh grapefruit serves as a precursor to the uplifting sativa effects, sparking creativity and dreamy euphoria. Medical patients appreciate Seattle Cough’s ability to curb stress and depression while fighting fatigue and nausea.
About this brand
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!