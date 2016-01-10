Loading…
Purple Cough - Delta 8 THC - $12.00

by Herbal Society
Purple Cough is a botanical terpene mash-up of Strawberry Cough and Purple Punch! Together these terps make up a fruity terpene profile with a taste that hits you with a blast of candy grape flavor inside your mouth!

It’s a pure Indica, complete with a classic stone, munchies, and happy euphoria! It’s pure a delta 8 THC blend, making these dabs one of our most hard-hitting ones!

Purple Cough is really high in the terpene linalool, which is one of the most major components to thank for the strength Purple Cough carries.

Terpenes used in this blend: limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, linalool, pinene, terpineol, proprietary blend.

Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.

Picture of Seattle Cough
Seattle Cough

Seattle Cough is a potent, sativa-dominant hybrid grown by Dutch Brothers in Washington. Its legend takes root from a clone of Dutch Cough, a sativa-led cross of Northern Lights #5 and Haze #2. In 1991, a small network of American growers, with ties to the original breeders, obtained a Dutch Cough clone from the prized mother plant in Amsterdam. As the plant migrated to North America the growers kept the Cough surname, interchanging the region or city it represented. Starting with Colorado Cough, the genetics spread northwest to include Seattle Cough as well as Canadian Cough.

Seattle Cough (no relation to Strawberry Cough) carries a pungent mix of pine and citrus flavors. The aroma of fresh grapefruit serves as a precursor to the uplifting sativa effects, sparking creativity and dreamy euphoria. Medical patients appreciate Seattle Cough’s ability to curb stress and depression while fighting fatigue and nausea.

 

Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!

We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.

The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).

Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!