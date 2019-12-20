Loading…
Purple Punch - Delta 8 THC - $25.00

by Herbal Society
IndicaTHC 18%CBD
Strain rating:
About this product

Purple Punch is a heavy knock-out Indica that’s high in linalool, and myrcene for maximum couch-locking hits! It’s sedating, happy, and full of good calming vibes. Purple Punch is a pure delta 8 THC blend, making it a strong contender in your vaping sesh.

Go easy on this one, or it’ll punch ya into sleep!

Comes in a 1ml - ceramic Liberty V9 Amigo Itsuwa vape cart.

About this strain

Picture of Purple Punch
Purple Punch

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

Purple Punch effects

Reported by real people like you
1,049 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
87% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
49% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
23% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
6% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
30% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
21% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Herbal Society
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!

We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.

The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).

Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!