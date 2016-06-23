About this product
Hemp-based Rick Simpson Oil (RSO for short) is an old recipe for extracting the maximum amount of full-spectrum compounds from the plant. These compounds are unique in that they produce something called, the “entourage effect”.
What is the entourage effect? It’s a process in which compounds other than cannabinoids (flavonoids, waxes, fats) synergize an effect more closely felt with flower, as opposed to distillates or any other forms of de-winterized forms of hemp.
RSO is very, very concentrated, and despite it sometimes being a lower percentage than most other extracts, it makes up for all of it with the power of nature. Expect a potent calming effect with various uses.
We’ve crafted a 1 to 1 ratio blend of delta 8 THC distillate and full-spectrum CBD oil extracted in a natural way – keeping the genetic profile that mother nature intended, much more intact.
About this strain
ACDC
ACDC is a CBD-dominant marijuana strain made from a phenotype of Cannatonic. This strain produces little to no intoxicating effects. Medical marijuana patients choose ACDC to help treat various ailments like pain, anxiety, epilepsy and the negative effects of chemotherapy.
ACDC effects
Reported by real people like you
609 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
73% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
46% of people report feeling happy
Focused
38% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
4% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
50% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
45% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
44% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
