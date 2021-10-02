About this product

Luke, I AM YOUR FATHER! Some of us at Herbal Society are big Star Wars fans, so when we sourced some very good Indica terps for recreating the classic cannabis strain: Skywalker OG, we knew we had to formulate it!



Skywalker OG is a pure Indica, with a high amount of linalool, myrcene, and limonene to replicate a couch-lock stone, complete with a heady vibe that makes you pig out!



It’s pure delta 8 THC, making these dabs one of our many hard-hitting blends.



Terpenes used in this blend: limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, linalool, pinene, terpineol, proprietary blend.



Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.