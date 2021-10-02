About this product
Luke, I AM YOUR FATHER! Some of us at Herbal Society are big Star Wars fans, so when we sourced some very good Indica terps for recreating the classic cannabis strain: Skywalker OG, we knew we had to formulate it!
Skywalker OG is a pure Indica, with a high amount of linalool, myrcene, and limonene to replicate a couch-lock stone, complete with a heady vibe that makes you pig out!
It’s pure delta 8 THC, making these dabs one of our many hard-hitting blends.
Terpenes used in this blend: limonene, myrcene, caryophyllene, linalool, pinene, terpineol, proprietary blend.
Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.
About this strain
Bubba Skywalker
About this brand
Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!
We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.
The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).
Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!
