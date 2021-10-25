Loading…
Strawnanna Cookies - Delta 8 THC - $12.00

by Herbal Society
About this product

Our take on StrawNanna Cookies is a blend of Strawberry Cough, Banana Tree, and Girl Scout Cookies. The result is a delicious fruit-smoothie flavor, with a full, and creamy vanilla aftertaste that lingers.

Effect-wise, this is a pure Indica, complete with relaxing properties that may help with unwinding after a hard day doing physical labor. It’s very soothing to the muscles and can give you giggles.

The dominant terpenes in StrawNanna Cookies: Limonene, Ocimene, and Myrcene.

Dab it. Eat it. Smoke it.

About this strain

Strawnana Cookies
About this brand

Herbal Society
Herbal Society is an online hemp store specializing in cannabinoids, and terpene blends. We offer our customers lab-tested, organically-sourced products that are engineered to deliver targeted effects!

We do this using cannabinoids, terpenes, and other full-spectrum sources to formulate medicinally-satisfying blends.

The cannabinoids we work with include delta 8 THC, CBD, CBG, CBN, and Hexahydrocannabinol (HHC).

Herbal Society was born in Miami FL - Feb 2021, Founded by two Cannabis enthusiasts with years of experience in both the medical and recreational cannabis industry. We strive to bring the masses affordable, lab-tested, and effective products that can benefit everybody, no matter what walk of life they come from!