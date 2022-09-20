About this product
This long-sleeve crop top is made of recycled polyester and elastane, making it an eco-friendly choice for swimming, sports, or athleisure outfits. The crop top has a tear-away care label and a wide, double-layered waistline band for a comfortable fit.
• Fabric composition in Europe: 88% recycled polyester, 12% elastane
• Fabric weight in Europe: 6.78 oz/yd² (230 g/m²)
• Fabric composition in Mexico: 81% REPREVE recycled polyester, 19% LYCRA® XTRA LIFE™
• Fabric weight in Mexico: 7.52 oz/yd² (255 g/m²)
• UPF 50+
• Trendy, cropped fit
• Wide, double-layered waistline band
• Raglan sleeves
• Tear-away care label
About this brand
Herbalgenics
Driving towards a normalized view on CBD and hemp based products that offer so many amazing benefits to your holistic, well-being routine. We cater a collection of premium CBD and Hemp Derived THC brands and products that adhere to the utmost in quality, transparency and honesty.
We provide the latest news on Marijuanas and Hemp Legislation in our Blog as well as product and chemical reports and articles to better educate the public on the broad spectrum of positive uses for CBD and Hemp derived holistic applications.
Shop our store and browse CBD Topicals, CBD Oils & Tinctures, Delta 9 Hemp Derived THC Gummy's, CBD Facial Serums and CBD for Pets.
Don't forget to support small businesses and check out Herbalgenics own brand clothing line, Herb.
