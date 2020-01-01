As more and more states legalize medical and recreational cannabis, it has become one of the fastest growing industries in America. Our interest started when we saw first-hand how medical marijuana can help improve the quality of life for people living with chronic pain. As our interest in the field grew, we came to realize the industry was quickly becoming exclusive with high entry costs. It did not make it easier that consulting companies were charging equally prohibitive prices. We wanted to open the market to a greater number of entrepreneurs and to play our part in facilitating the regulated use of cannabis to alleviate chronic pain. The Herban Group was founded for the sole purpose of helping you navigate through the dense and difficult application process at competitive and inclusive rates. We are a team of doctors, lawyers, security, dispensary and business experts who have developed a comprehensive and quality application packet which we tailor to your state, your team and your goals. We are excited about the progress being made in the field and have partnered with cannabis retail, agriculture, horticulture and processing companies to ensure that all of your needs are met. We look forward to working with you and making your green dreams a reality.