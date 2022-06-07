About this product
These gummies are strong. Go through waves and different releases, Truly a wave of Stoney goodness. 50 MG Total Strength. If you are a novice or first-time user please start with half a gummy. For you, seasoned vets try to keep it under 2. To my knowledge, this is one of the only gummies on the market that has every THC in it. Be careful!
HeroMedz LLC
We are HeroMedz ! We specialize in scratch-made gummies and many other edible products. We are always open to new ideas from our customers. As a family business, my wife and I are also classically trained chefs. We both have over 15 years of experience in cooking and baking. Our gummies have been highly rated and featured in Ganjapreneur Magazine multiple times. Our mission is to help educate and alleviate pain and other conditions through the use of cannabis-infused products!