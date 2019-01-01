Jackie Subeck, a dynamic and strategically-minded entrepreneur, is Chief Executive Officer and founder of Hey Jackpot, LLC, a lifestyle cannabis brand focusing on business consulting, live events and advocacy. Up until early 2017, she also served as Vice Chair of Women Grow Los Angeles for nearly two years, developing and producing one of the most successful cannabis business networking events in the LA area, now rebranded as Connecting Cannabis. Prior to engaging in the cannabis industry, Jackie spent her time as founder and CEO of Footprint Worldwide, a China-centric entertainment marketing, branding, and production company based in Los Angeles and Beijing. With achievements spanning across the globe including 30 years in the music industry and 13 years in China, Jackie most recently served as Music and Post Production consultant to DreamWorks Animation in Shanghai. Throughout her career, she has produced hundreds of projects and combined forces with high profile talent including Madonna, Linkin Park, Quincy Jones, and eight time Grammy winners, The Manhattan Transfer. In early 2015, Jackie made a pivotal life decision that her experience, passion and years of startups and business knowledge would be far better served in the nascent cannabis industry. Coming into the marijuana field as an outsider provided Jackie the unique opportunity to enjoy fresh and untainted perspectives, to think differently, and to design, develop and execute new models to service the entire global cannabis space. The launch of Hey Jackpot! is her first startup in the cannabis business. Jackie is a member of NCIA, the National Cannabis Industry Association as well as the Los Angeles Cannabis Task Force and the Drug Policy Alliance. She was educated at University of California Santa Barbara and regularly volunteers her time to advocacy, education, policy, and philanthropic organizations spanning from entertainment to cannabis. Stakeholder for Drug Policy Alliance in CA – worked on Prop 64 campaign Works regularly with California’s BCC, Bureau of Cannabis Control to add voice to the upcoming regulations in the state Focusing on working together with small cities including West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Santa Monica & Culver City to educate city council members and help create fair, equitable and inclusive cannabis policy for everyone Produced very successful monthly cannabis business networking events for Connecting Cannabis and Women Grow in LA for the past two and a half years Helps cultivators, manufacturers, brands and others interested in licensing, business strategies and branding as a consultant 30 years music & entertainment industry 13 years working in China, another emerging market