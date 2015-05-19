About this strain
CBD Mango Haze
CBD Mango Haze is a high-CBD strain released by CBD Crew in 2013. This pleasant and aromatic blend combines the tropical flavors of Mango Haze with the added benefits from high levels of cannabidiol. The buds of CBD Mango Haze express themselves with spicy and sweet notes reminiscent of mango, pineapple, and black pepper. Its CBD:THC ratio can range anywhere from 1:1 – 2:1 and the uplifting sativa-dominant effects draw many medical cannabis consumers to CBD Mango Haze.
CBD Mango Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Focused
45% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
29% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
4% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
52% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
47% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
40% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
4% | medium-low
CBD Strength
7% | medium-low
About this brand
Heylo Cannabis Extracts
100% full-bud, terpene-rich, sustainable full-spectrum cannabis oils, vapes and topicals.
Cannabis opens doors and minds and should be experienced without sacrifice. The process starts with highest quality outdoor-grown bud. We tireless work to find growers and cannabis chemovars that are balanced and cater to well-rounded, positive experiences with the plant. Consuming cannabis is an intimate experience and consumers deserve to know exactly what your product represents. It's about respecting the plant at every stage of development. Our state-of-the-art CO2 Extraction and advanced post-processing techniques ensure just that. Enhancing experiences with Cannabis does not require adding foreign agents - in fact, the best product comes with by delivering an extract as similar to the whole plant as possible. Through adherence to scientific principles, research and iteration, we yield extracts that are natural and reliable.
