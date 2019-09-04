Loading…
Logo for the brand Heylo Cannabis Extracts

Heylo Cannabis Extracts

707 Truthband CO2 Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD

707 Truthband effects

Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
Uplifted
75% of people report feeling uplifted
Happy
75% of people report feeling happy
Focused
75% of people report feeling focused
Dry eyes
25% of people report feeling dry eyes
Bipolar disorder
50% of people say it helps with bipolar disorder
Depression
25% of people say it helps with depression
Fatigue
25% of people say it helps with fatigue
