Heylo Cannabis Extracts
Pure Kush PAX Pod 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 16%CBD —
Pure Kush effects
240 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
51% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
31% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Insomnia
43% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
43% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
41% of people say it helps with pain
