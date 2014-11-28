About this product
Star Bud is giggly, relaxing and happy. Perfect for relaxing and quieting the mind after a busy day.
About this strain
StarBud is the signature indica of the HortiLab seedline. After taking the Indica Cup at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2009, StarBud developed a reputation for its thick coating of trichomes that sparkles like stars. This potent indica originated from a mystery clone out of the Midwest United States. StarBud is appreciated for its relaxing body effects and its ability to cradle consumers to sleep.
StarBud effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
75% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand
Heylo Cannabis Extracts
100% full-bud, terpene-rich, sustainable full-spectrum cannabis oils, vapes and topicals.
Cannabis opens doors and minds and should be experienced without sacrifice. The process starts with highest quality outdoor-grown bud. We tireless work to find growers and cannabis chemovars that are balanced and cater to well-rounded, positive experiences with the plant. Consuming cannabis is an intimate experience and consumers deserve to know exactly what your product represents. It's about respecting the plant at every stage of development. Our state-of-the-art CO2 Extraction and advanced post-processing techniques ensure just that. Enhancing experiences with Cannabis does not require adding foreign agents - in fact, the best product comes with by delivering an extract as similar to the whole plant as possible. Through adherence to scientific principles, research and iteration, we yield extracts that are natural and reliable.
