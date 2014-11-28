Heylo Cannabis Extracts
Starbud RawX Cartridge 0.5g
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 27%CBD —
StarBud effects
Reported by real people like you
44 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
72% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
59% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
54% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
25% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people report feeling dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people report feeling anxious
Insomnia
50% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
29% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!