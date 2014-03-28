About this product

Our 250mg CBG+CBD Immunity gummies are packed with the goodness of Elderberry and a boost of essential Vitamin C, E, B12, and Zinc, to help keep your immune system running strong. Each gummy is 12.5mg of CBG and 12.5mg of CBD.



Our gummies are gluten-free, vegan, allergy-friendly, organic, Non-GMO, nothing artificial and gets it color from nature.



* A powerful trio of Vitamin C, E and B12 works hard to help support your immune

system.

* Zinc is necessary for the functioning of more than 300 different enzymes including

carbohydrate and protein metabolism, and is known for its immune-enhancing

properties.

* Elderberry contains antioxidants and vitamins that boost your immune system. Some

experts recommend elderberry to help prevent and ease cold or flu symptoms.

* Both acai berries and blueberries are incredibly rich in antioxidants and can slow

damage to cells caused by free radicals — unstable molecules that the body produces

as a reaction to the environment.

* Mangosteen contains vitamins with antioxidant capacity, as well as a unique class of

antioxidant compounds known as xanthones. Xanthones coupled with vitamin C, found

in abundance in mangosteen, work wonders for an enhanced and improved immunity

system.



Ultra Entourage: CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the health benefits are amplified.



