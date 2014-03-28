hhemp.co
About this product
Our 25mg CBG+CBD Immunity Pop is packed with the goodness of Elderberry and a boost of essential Vitamin C, E, B12, and Zinc, to help keep your immune system running strong that not only tastes good, but makes you feel good.
Our lollipops are gluten-free, vegan, allergy-friendly, organic, Non-GMO, nothing artificial and gets it color from nature.
CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the health benefits are amplified.
Elderberry effects
Reported by real people like you
21 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
42% of people report feeling sleepy
Giggly
38% of people report feeling giggly
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
9% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
9% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
52% of people say it helps with pain
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
