About this product

Our 25mg CBG+CBD Immunity Pop is packed with the goodness of Elderberry and a boost of essential Vitamin C, E, B12, and Zinc, to help keep your immune system running strong that not only tastes good, but makes you feel good.



Our lollipops are gluten-free, vegan, allergy-friendly, organic, Non-GMO, nothing artificial and gets it color from nature.



CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the health benefits are amplified.