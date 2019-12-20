About this product

Our Delta8 Chill Pop is specially blended with organic ingredients infused with 50mg of Delta 8 distillate per lollipop. Made with organic ingredients that help counter mental tension and acute effects of stress.

Our lollipops are gluten-free, vegan, allergy-friendly, organic, non-GMO, no nuts, soy, eggs or dairy and no synthetic colors.



* Vitamin C and B12 work together to help boost your body’s natural hormones to help

mellow your mind and calm your senses so that you can relax.

* Omega 3, 6, 9 are fatty acids known for their ability to support a healthy heart and

cardiovascular function.

* Mulberries are rich in many vitamins and minerals, particularly potassium, iron, vitamin

C, E, and K, and known to reduce oxidative stress.

* Tart cherry juice is naturally rich in melatonin, a hormone responsible for sleepiness, and

may be an effective way to help with sleep.

* Graviola Leaf is known to help calm nerves while promoting relaxation and good sleep.