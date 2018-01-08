hhemp.co
HH FLOWER JAR - CBG+OG KUSH
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
* Potency - CBGa 17.69%, CBDa 18.62%
* Dominance - CBG, Indica-dominant hybrid and CBD, Indica-dominant
* Smell - Spice, woody, lemon with a hint of fuel
USA grown, triple lab-tested, non-GMO, non-psychoactive, and less than 0.3% total THC-delta9.
Ultra Entourage: CBG+CBD creates an ultra-entourage effect. Isolated CBG and CBD each have their own beneficial properties, but when CBD and CBG are taken together the benefits are amplified.
Instructions: Grind all hemp flower, put back into the jar, and shake well to mix together. It's ready to enjoy!
Store in a cool, dark place, away from sunlight. Do not leave the product in your car.
OG Kush effects
3,694 people told us about effects:
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
52% of people report feeling relaxed
Hungry
30% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
34% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
20% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
7% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
